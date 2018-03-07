Clippers Live: ‘I just don’t think we executed throughout the game. We didn’t play with the right spirit, I don’t know why it happened.’

'It wasn't fun to watch even though we had many opportunities down the stretch.' On a brighter note, there were four times in a row where three pointers were successfully shot. Rivers talked about Anthony Davis' success and that the Clippers' poor defense 'allowed a great player to be great.'

