Clippers Live: ‘I just don’t think we executed throughout the game. We didn’t play with the right spirit, I don’t know why it happened.’
Video Details
'It wasn't fun to watch even though we had many opportunities down the stretch.' On a brighter note, there were four times in a row where three pointers were successfully shot. Rivers talked about Anthony Davis' success and that the Clippers' poor defense 'allowed a great player to be great.'
