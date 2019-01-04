TUNE-IN: LA Clippers look to continue recent dominance over Suns (5:30p, Prime Ticket)

5:30P: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

Even on the road, it’s the LA Clippers who’ve been red-hot vs. the Suns as of late.

Los Angeles have won 10 straight vs. Phoenix and it equals the club’s longest active win streak against another team.



BOOKER THIS TIME

When the Clippers defeated the Suns in OT on Dec. 10, Phoenix was missing leading scorer Devin Booker while second-leading scorer, T.J. Warren, was tossed in the first half after receiving back-to-back technical fouls.

Booker (who averages 25.5 points a game) and Warren (18.5) are both in tonight’s lineup.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers expects a battle.

“Our problem, still, is on the defensive end,” Rivers said. “It’s proof that it’s there, but it just feels like, right now, when it’s a defensive run, we have to search for the right unit, the right group of guys, to give us defensive fight. And it’s hard to win that way.”

STRUGGLES AS OF LATE

The Clippers have been facing big early deficits of late.

Three days before being blitzed early by Philadelphia, Los Angeles fell behind 14-4 in the first 3 1/2 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs before eventually losing 122-111.

“As of late, we’ve been trying to ease into games, and we can’t do that,” Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley said. “We’ll fix it. You know, it’s just that time of season, where you know, there’s drag and all that, but we’ll come out and we’ll fix it.”

The Clippers and Suns showed against the 76ers that they won’t go down easily.

Los Angeles trailed by 15 points with just over seven minutes left before cutting the deficit to four with 2:33 remaining.

Phoenix trailed by 18 with 8:43 remaining before pulling within six with 37 seconds remaining.

Suns coach Igor Kokoskov told reporters after the loss to the 76ers that a lack of recent practice time has hurt the Suns.

“When your foundation is not as solid, because we’re not a veteran team that can just polish, work on little details and move on, we have to drill some stuff,” he said. “We can’t talk basketball. We have to play basketball.”

