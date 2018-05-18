Outfielder Michael Hermosillo to make MLB debut vs. Rays Friday

The saying goes ‘when one door closes, another door opens’ and that is exactly what is happening with the Angels lineup.

The Halos called up outfielder Michael Hermosillo from AAA Salt Lake to take over in right field with the Angels suddenly needing to add depth in the outfield.

Justin Upton is currently listed as day-to-day as he recovers from being hit by a pitch on his left hand Thursday and Chris Young will play in Upton’s typical left field role.

Hermosillo, listed as the 9th-ranked prospect in the Angels organization by MLB.com, will make his major league debut batting ninth Friday vs. the Tampa Bay Rays (6:30p starting with #AngelsLive).

Congrats @mhermosillo10 on his first call to The Show! Michael is hitting 9th in RF tonight for @Angels pic.twitter.com/Qwnm65SY64 — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) May 19, 2018

During his 35 games in Triple-A this season, Hermosillo hit .267/.389/.481 with six home runs and 21 RBI, including a cycle against Fresno on May 1. He was drafted by the Angels in the 28th round back in 2013.

RHP Felix Peña was optioned to Salt Lake to make room for Hermosillo.