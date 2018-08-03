UFC 230: Dustin Poirier will meet Nate Diaz in New York City … we think

Nate Diaz is making his return to The Octagon.

And boy, will he have a challenge on his hands!

Diaz, who hasn’t fought since August of 2016, will take on red-hot Dustin Poirier, who’s 24-5-1 overall after three-straight TKOs, in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 230.

Big. Time. Matchup… but was it the right move for Dustin Poirier? pic.twitter.com/S6ij0Myxct — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 3, 2018

The matchup will serve as the co-main event on Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Diaz’s last bout ended in a loss to Conor McGregor, in the second of their two fights, at UFC 202.

Diaz again made headlines during Friday’s 25th Anniversary press conference, when he arrived late and then stormed off stage. Watch more in the video up top.