Ducks forward Ondrej Kase out 5-6 months with torn labrum

Anaheim Ducks right winger Ondrej Kase will miss five-to-six months after tearing his labrum, the team announced Wednesday.

Kase suffered the injury in the Ducks 3-0 win over the Minnesota Wild Thursday.

The 23-year-old former 7th rd pick was stringing together a productive season for Anaheim this season, posting 20 points (11+9) in 30 games so far.

Kase spent most of the 2016-17 season with the Ducks, finishing with 15 points (5+10) in 53 games despite limited ice time (an average of 11:47 per game). He also had two goals in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Injuries again plagued Kase in 2017-18, though he showed off his offensive skills by scoring nine goals in his first 27 games, indicating he could have a future as a top-six forward if he can stay healthy.

The timetable for Kase’s return means he will likely be out the remainder of the season.