WATCH: Conor McGregor jumps cage to celebrate friend’s win, confronts referee in angry scuffle

Conor McGregor is an explosive personality, in and out of the Octagon or boxing ring.

On Friday, however, McGregor took it too far.

In celebrating the victory of teammate Charlie Ward at Bellator 187 in Dublin, McGregor jumped the cage in celebration.

Then the fun began.

Video: @TheNotoriousMMA causes chaos at @3arenadublin goes after referee after pal Charlie Ward wins by KO @bellatormma event pic.twitter.com/Tim6rsCtIR — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) November 10, 2017

McGregor was ordered to leave the cage by referee Marc Goddard. Conor wasn’t having any of that and appeared to rush the ref and shove Goddard.

Needless to say, a heated exchange then took place.

Conor needs to fight again … and soon … as the clearly has some aggression to take out.