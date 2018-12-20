Marshawn Lynch tells Oakland City Council that they ‘best not lose the A’s’ | TMZ SPORTS
Marshawn Lynch appeared at an Oakland City Council meeting to warn about the possibility of losing all 3 of the city's major sports teams as the Warriors and Raiders are poised to leave.
