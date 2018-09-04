Raiders owner Mark Davis says he ‘absolutely’ supports Nike’s Kaepernick deal | TMZ SPORTS
Video Details
Mark Davis says he has no issue with Kaepernick's deal with Nike and says he fully supports the decision.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices