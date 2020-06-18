Colin Cowherd: Kevin Durant is the last guy in the NBA who can call someone a sellout
Video Details
Kevin Durant recently called Kendrick Perkins a sellout after Perkins criticized Kyrie Irving's 'lack of leadership.' Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks KD is the last person in the NBA to call someone out for being a sellout.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.