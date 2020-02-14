Colin Cowherd: The regular season doesn’t matter for the Clippers — and they’ll be fine
The Los Angeles Clippers are 6-4 in their last 10 games and have been piling up injuries recently but Colin Cowherd still believes the team is a legitimate title contender. Hear why Colin believes the team simply isn't too concerned with the regular season and they they're saving it for the playoffs.
