Colin Cowherd: The regular season doesn’t matter for the Clippers — and they’ll be fine

Video Details

The Los Angeles Clippers are 6-4 in their last 10 games and have been piling up injuries recently but Colin Cowherd still believes the team is a legitimate title contender. Hear why Colin believes the team simply isn't too concerned with the regular season and they they're saving it for the playoffs.

More Videos »