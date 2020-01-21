Colin Cowherd questions why people don’t consider Jimmy Garoppolo a top-tier QB
Video Details
Jimmy Garoppolo threw only 8 passes en-route to the San Francisco 49ers' NFC Championship Game win against the Green Bay Packers, causing some to doubt the QB. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks his talent is overlooked and why he thinks he's everything you want in a starting QB.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.