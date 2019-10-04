Colin Cowherd on Russell Wilson’s TNF performance: ‘That may have been as good as he’s ever played’
Video Details
Russell Wilson looked stellar last night in the Seattle Seahawks' 30-29 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Hear why Colin Cowherd thought it may have been Wilson's greatest performance of his career.
