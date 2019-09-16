Colin Cowherd: Dak Prescott doesn’t get his due respect because he doesn’t have a ‘defining trait’
Video Details
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Ezekiel Elliott
- NFC
- NFC East
- The Herd
- Washington Redskins
-
Colin Cowherd talks about Dak Prescott and how he still doesn't get the respect he deserves after a great start to 2019 for him and the Cowboys.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618