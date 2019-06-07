Colin Cowherd reacts to Warriors part-owner Mark Stevens’ 1-year ban and $500k fine
Video Details
Golden State Warriors part-owner Mark Stevens received a one-year ban and a $500k fine for shoving Toronto Raptors G Kyle Lowry during game 3 of the NBA Finals. Hear what Colin Cowherd thinks of the NBA's action towards Stevens.
