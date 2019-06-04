Colin Cowherd says it’s ‘disrespectful’ that Warriors are 6-point favorites over Raptors in Game 3

The Golden State Warriors are 6-point favorites as they take on the Toronto Raptors at home for Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes the spread is 'disresepctful' towards the Raptors.

