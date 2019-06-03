Colin Cowherd recaps Game 2 of NBA Finals: ‘Golden State is the better team’
Video Details
Colin Cowherd opens up the show today to recap Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Hear why Colin thinks the Golden State Warriors' Game 2 effort, while battling numerous injuries, proves that they are simply a better team than the Toronto Raptors.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618