Colin Cowherd believes Stephen Curry is what the ‘best player in the world’ looks like
Video Details
Colin Cowherd says Stephen Curry is the best ball handler, best shooter, most revolutionary player, tremendous leader and is 'ego-less.' Hear why he thinks Stephen Curry fits what the best player in the world looks like.
