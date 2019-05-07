Colin Cowherd critiques and makes changes to the NBA all-time pyramid
Video Details
Shaquille O'Neal recently posted the Ballers' Tribune's NBA All-Time Pyramid to his Instagram and Colin Cowherd makes some changes to it on today's edition of Best for Last.
