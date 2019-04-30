Colin Cowherd still believes the Steelers, not the Browns, will win AFC North
Video Details
Vegas just released their updated odds for 2019 NFL win totals, and Colin Cowherd noticed that he and the oddsmakers both predicted the Cleveland Browns to win 9 games. Hear why Colin still believes the AFC North is the PIttsburgh Steelers' division to lose.
