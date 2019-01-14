Colin Cowherd gives Sean McVay credit for the Rams’ win over the Cowboys
Video Details
Colin Cowherd is shocked by the difference Sean McVay continues to make for the Los Angeles Rams. McVay has confidently led LA past the Dallas Cowboys to within one win of the Super Bowl.
