Doug Gottlieb thinks Kevin Durant is ‘searching for something’ ahead of his free agency decision
Video Details
Doug Gottlieb talks NBA on today's show. Hear why he thinks Kevin Durant may be overcompensating and compares the Golden State Warriors' superstar's free agency decision to a midlife crisis.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618