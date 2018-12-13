Colin Cowherd: Pat Mahomes’ deficiencies are overlooked because of his play style
Colin Cowherd previews tonight's Thursday Night Football match between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Hear why he thinks that Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes gets a pass for his high-risk play style.
