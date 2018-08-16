Doug Gottlieb outlines the two types of backup quarterbacks in the NFL
Doug Gottlieb hosts The Herd and explains the difference between the jobs of the starting quarterback and the second string, specifically with the Cleveland Browns in mind.
- But the problem is that the job of a-- there's only-- there's two types of backups in the NFL-- two. One is the future starter, right? And that's what a Baker Mayfield would be if a Sam Darnold was one or a Josh Allen to which you learn from the starter. And you just get ready for your day.
But that window is only really a first year or two years in the league, really, and that's it. You know, maybe it grows. But you only get that when you have a solidified starter. But the true backup quarterback, these Scott Tolzien's of the world that aren't really good enough to be stars.
Like, why did they survive? It's because the job is different. I listened to what Hugh Jackson said about Drew Stanton, and the potential for Drew Stanton to technically be the number two quarterback in Cleveland. And that's what it reminded me of. So people freak out and say, wait a second. Drew Stanton is better than our number one overall pick? That's not what he said.
Did he ever say there was anything about talent? No. What he's saying is like, look, we're playing a bunch teams that started the year. And Drew Stanton's got the book on those teams. He knows how to prepare. He knows how to get, whether it's Tyrod Taylor or whether it's Baker Mayfield, knows how to get them ready.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices