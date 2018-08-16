- But the problem is that the job of a-- there's only-- there's two types of backups in the NFL-- two. One is the future starter, right? And that's what a Baker Mayfield would be if a Sam Darnold was one or a Josh Allen to which you learn from the starter. And you just get ready for your day.

But that window is only really a first year or two years in the league, really, and that's it. You know, maybe it grows. But you only get that when you have a solidified starter. But the true backup quarterback, these Scott Tolzien's of the world that aren't really good enough to be stars.

Like, why did they survive? It's because the job is different. I listened to what Hugh Jackson said about Drew Stanton, and the potential for Drew Stanton to technically be the number two quarterback in Cleveland. And that's what it reminded me of. So people freak out and say, wait a second. Drew Stanton is better than our number one overall pick? That's not what he said.

Did he ever say there was anything about talent? No. What he's saying is like, look, we're playing a bunch teams that started the year. And Drew Stanton's got the book on those teams. He knows how to prepare. He knows how to get, whether it's Tyrod Taylor or whether it's Baker Mayfield, knows how to get them ready.