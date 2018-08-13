Greg Jennings details why Baker Mayfield is the most impressive rookie QB
Greg Jennings joins Doug Gottlieb to talk NFL on today's show. Hear why Greg Jennings thinks Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield is the most impressive rookie QB.
