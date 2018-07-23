INTERVIEWER: I heard that you love Westbrook.

ENES KANTER: I do love Westbrook. I know you hate him. I love Westbrook.

INTERVIEWER: No, no. He--

ENES KANTER: I actually text him today.

INTERVIEWER: You did?

ENES KANTER: Yes, I did.

INTERVIEWER: Would you tell me what you said? Would you tell me what you said?

- I was actually on a-- in a other show, we would talk about Westbrook, and they asked me, like, oh, is it so hard to play with Westbrook? I said no. I said he is, maybe, the best teammate-- I'm not talking about player, I'm talking about teammate, I ever played with.

INTERVIEWER: Why?

ENES KANTER: Because, well-- well, what he does on the court, off the court, he's the guy-- I know you-- I know you don't like him, but, uh, he is type of the guy that makes himself better and make everybody else better around him. And I don't know why he's got that reputation around the league as it was so hard to play with him. I don't think so.

INTERVIEWER: You never-- he never frustrated you jacking up 3's?

ENES KANTER: Never.

INTERVIEWER: He dribbles the ball a lot.

ENES KANTER: Let me tell you something. He's mentally-- his intensity. I was like-- I'll tell you a story. I was on a bench sitting down.

INTERVIEWER: Yeah.

ENES KANTER: And I-- I've been in the league for, like, seven years now. It's going through my eighth, you know. I was sitting down, and some of the players had come-- come say what's up to me and come say hi to me. And I was scared to even look at-- look at them because if Westbrook catches me even say hi to them, he's gonna cuss at me or yell at me.

That was get me going. Those are my motivation. For him, it's like a war every night. There is no friends. Every time, you try to bury him on that court. So it was so crazy that like--

INTERVIEWER: So you were afraid that if you said hi to an opposing player, that Westbrook would rip you?

ENES KANTER: Go off on me, yes. It's good thing. Later on--

INTERVIEWER: Yeah, I got to be honest. I like that.

ENES KANTER: Oh, no. It was amazing because, like, how he-- how he does it, because I was scared. There was a player. I said, what's up? I said, what's up? It was in Golden State. I'm not gonna tell who. I said what's up to him, and then he turned around, he catch me say what's up to him.

He started yelling at me he started cussing at me. I'm like, OK, I'm sorry. Oh my gosh, please forgive me. Yes.

INTERVIEWER: That's an impressive story.

ENES KANTER: Yes.

INTERVIEWER: Makes me like Westbrook.

ENES KANTER: Oh, yeah. I mean, you should like Westbrook more, man.

INTERVIEWER: Yeah, but is kind of quirky personality. He's kind of moody, right?

ENES KANTER: Well, to the media, he's very different. I'm, uh--

INTERVIEWER: He's not nice to us.

ENES KANTER: No nice. And I mean, you guys are so tough on him. So I'm with him on that one. But on the court, off the court, man, he's one of the best guys to ever hang out with, man. He makes jokes, he laughs, he eat gummy bears and drinks Snapples on a plane. Yeah, he's a-- he's a good dude, man. He plays 2k and stuff. He's-- he's a, like, a really chill dude, man. People don't know about that side of Westbrook. All they think about is, like, oh, he yells, he cuss, he dunks on people, he goes crazy. But others side of Westbrook is very chill, lowkey, and pretty nice guy.

