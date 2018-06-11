Colin Cowherd addresses the ending of 2018 NBA Finals
Colin Cowherd gives his thoughts on the end of the NBA Finals and how LeBron James' injury eradicated the Cleveland Cavaliers' chances to dethrone the Warriors. Colin believes the Cavaliers didn't give up, they were were overwhelmed.
