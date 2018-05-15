Colin Cowherd on Warriors clobbering Rockets: ‘James Harden is Russell Westbrook with a beard’

Video Details

In his reaction to the Golden State Warriors defeating the Houston Rockets 119-106 in game one of the 2018 Western Conference Finals, Colin Cowherd target's James Harden's 41-point performance, revealing why he believes Harden is merely 'Russell Westbrook with a beard.' Will Houston be able to bounce back in game 2?

More Videos »