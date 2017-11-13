Show Transcript Hide Transcript

I'll say this again about Alabama. Alabama will face their first real road test of the year against Auburn. That line has gone from 10 to 3. Alabama's going to lose that football game. They're missing four starters at linebacker alone, out for the year with injuries. You can run on Alabama now.

But it just cracks me up. It's, oh, Alabama's unbeatable. They struggled against seven and three average Mississippi State, because it wasn't at home.

It's different in the NFL, man. You're dealing with grown ups. You're not dealing with kids.

So we have eight teams left. All I'm saying is take a deep breath, stop trying to convince me that Alabama's unbeatable. No. Alabama's smart. Nick Saban's a genius. He plays a tough out of conference game to sell the committee, neutral field. And Alabama always brings more fans. So it's a semi home game. Then they have the bi right before LSU or Auburn every year. And then they play Mercer three times.

You ever notice Nick Saban in bowl games where he didn't have a home field advantage is 11 and 9. I'm not saying they're not great. I'm saying give this stuff context.