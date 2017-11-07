Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Don't take too much of Seattle losing. Slow down. Put the pompoms down, Washington fans. First of all, Seattle sacked Kirk Cousins six times. Their defense is good. Seattle had 440 yards of offense. Seattle is good.

First down, Seattle dominated. Net yards, Seattle dominated. Net plays, Seattle dominated. Net yards rushing, line of scrimmage, Seattle dominated. Time of possession, Seattle dominated. Seattle missed three field goals and had several huge plays called back due to penalties.

Ask yourself a question, in the NFC right now, where does nobody want to play in January? Seattle and it's raining sideways. People will take their chances plan in Philadelphia. Nobody wants to play-- people will take their chances playing in a dome in Minnesota, playing against the Saints, playing against the Cowboys, playing in LA against the Rams. Nobody wants to play in December and January in a driving rainstorm where Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson have never lost a home playoff game.

OK, so don't-- in the last two years, let's take all the teams that have been in the Super Bowl the last two years. New England lost a home game last year to Seattle, OK? The Falcons last year lost to the 7-9 Eagles.

Let's take the year before. Denver got to the Super Bowl. They lost to the 8-8 Colts and the 7-9 Raiders in November. Carolina lost to an average Atlanta team 8-8 in December. This is not college football. It's the National Football League. And by the way, Seattle's next three games are Arizona, home Atlanta, and at San Francisco. 5-3 is going to be 8-3.

Here's the other thing. If you're like, oh, Seattle, they're on the rocks, I don't trust Seattle. Oh, really? You don't trust Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson, that defense, and now Duane Brown? Let's look right now at the NFC playoff picture. Put the pompoms down.

Take the Eagles out of it. You really trust the Saints who have played two good teams this year-- Minnesota and New England, lost to both? Think the Vikings are going to be around in February? Who's their quarterback?

I like the Rams, but Jared Goff is a baby. Carolina, hot and cold. Trust them? I like the Cowboys a lot, but they're in a battle for a wild card because they're beating Philadelphia and Ezekiel Elliott's gone now for the next six weeks. Right below the Seahawks, the Packers without Aaron Rodgers. And give me a break on Atlanta.