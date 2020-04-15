Video Details

Jason Whitlock doesn't believe Dak Prescott had fewer than 10 people at a celebration he and teammate Ezekiel Elliott threw at Dak's home. Whitlock tells Marcellus Wiley this sets a bad precedent for the quarterback, who is still in contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys. Wiley and LaVar Arrington, however, believe Dak and think these reports and videos aren't enough to prove that Dak is being dishonest about social distancing.