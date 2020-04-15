Jason Whitlock isn’t buying that fewer than 10 people attended Dak’s house party
Video Details
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Ezekiel Elliott
- LaVar Arrington
- Marcellus Wiley
- NFC
- NFC East
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Jason Whitlock doesn't believe Dak Prescott had fewer than 10 people at a celebration he and teammate Ezekiel Elliott threw at Dak's home. Whitlock tells Marcellus Wiley this sets a bad precedent for the quarterback, who is still in contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys. Wiley and LaVar Arrington, however, believe Dak and think these reports and videos aren't enough to prove that Dak is being dishonest about social distancing.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.