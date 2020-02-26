Ric Bucher: LeBron James is a better player than Giannis and can absolutely still win MVP
Video Details
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the front runner runner for NBA MVP all season long but Ric Bucher thinks LeBron James can catch him if he keeps playing the way he has been.
