Jason Whitlock: Apologize? 49ers fans, players & executives should be thanking me for inspiring Jimmy G to ball out
Video Details
Jason Whitlock talks San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals and explains why he doesn't owe an apology to the 49ers for saying Jimmy G plays loose with the football.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879