Jason Whitlock on Giannis: I think he’s a great No. 2 & can be a taller version of Scottie Pippen

Jason Whitlock talks about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in the NBA. Hear why he compares Giannis to Scottie Pippen and Dominique Wilkins, explaining why he can't be a No. 1 for a title winner due to his inability to be a closer.

