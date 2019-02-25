Marcellus Wiley believes Jordy Nelson is ‘just telling the truth’ about Aaron Rodgers
Jordy Nelson recently made comments supporting his former QB Aaron Rodgers. Hear why Marcellus Wiley doesn't think too much into what he said because Jordy is 'just telling the truth' about Rodgers.
