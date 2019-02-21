Whitlock and Wiley respond to LeBron James saying his playoff level intensity is ‘activated’
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley give their take on LeBron James saying his playoff intensity level has been 'activated' for the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers regular season. Hear why Whitlock thinks this is a way of deflecting blame if the Lakers don't make the playoffs.
