Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley agree that Browns vs. Ravens will be a ‘dangerous’ game
The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns are set up for a Week 17 match with plenty of implications moving forward. Hear why Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley both think that the game will be a 'dangerous' one.
