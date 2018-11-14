Jason Whitlock believes the Warriors are better off without Draymond — if it allows them to keep KD
Caron Butler joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to talk Warriors. Hear why Whitlock thinks Golden State is better off without Draymond Green. Do you agree with Whitlock?
