Show Transcript Hide Transcript

JASON WHITLOCK: I support Sean McVay's reasoning here. Look, they're talking about sitting Andrew Whitworth, they're talking about sitting the starting center. You can't put my guy out there and--

- Todd Gurley.

JASON WHITLOCK: --you can't put him out there without his key offensive linemen. And he's done enough to win the MVP already. If you stop right now-- again, this reminds me, it's like Ray said a few weeks ago, he's done some Marshall Faulk-like things. And in 1999, Marshall Faulk ran for about 1,300 yards, called for 1,000 yards, and they gave the MVP to Kurt Warner that year, and they were wrong for that. The next year in 2000, they gave Marshall Faulk the MVP that he should have won the year before. Don't screw over my guy.

- Todd Gurley.

JASON WHITLOCK: Give him the MVP this year.

- I mean, yeah I agree with you. 100%. I mean, look, he has 19 touchdowns right now, 19 touchdowns. The closest receiver, a running back, is seven touchdowns behind him. That just goes to show right there, how important this guy is to his football team. If you take Todd Gurley--

- Todd Gurley.

- --away from this football team, we might be right back where we were last year, 4 and 12.

JASON WHITLOCK: Do you agree with McVay sitting him this week?

- Yes, I do. I do agree with him sitting him. I mean, you know, as a player I know that he's going to want to play. There's no doubt about that. That happened to me in my last game in [INAUDIBLE]. We were in the playoff. I wanted to play, because you want to pad those stats. You want to pad your stats. But if you don't play Whitworth, you don't play John Sullivan. You've got to take him out. You can't play him either.

- Yeah, I would agree with you. I think the problem when we talk MVP, and there's no question, the guy's a phenomenal football player. I mean he's a football playing Jesse, love the guy. But when you think of the Rams, what do you think of this year? Right? I mean honestly, honestly, obviously Gurley's part of it. Right? But when I think of the Rams I think about the job that Sean McVay has done as a head coach. I think about Whitworth. I think about going and getting John Sullivan. I think about all the other factors that have happened to the Rams for them to, all of a sudden. I think about the unbelievable job Jeff Fisher did getting this-- getting this roster ready, no.

- That's a pretty good save.

- So I mean I think you think about, you think about Sean McVay. Like when I think of the Patriots, the first guy you think about is the world's greatest American.

JASON WHITLOCK: Bill Belichick.

- No, I think about Tom Brady.

JASON WHITLOCK: Yes you do. You think about Bill Belichick.

- He's been there forever. That's the difference. I mean, look--

- But this is not about, this is not an award for, hey the guy's been there too long. Let's give it to somebody else.

- No, I'm not saying that at all.

JASON WHITLOCK: Who's the most valuable player?

- I'm not saying that at all. I'll agree.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

JASON MCINTYRE: Hold on, hold on, Eric, here's my thing. And I'm normally for sitting out guys and resting them. But I've got to say this. This is a new team to LA, I went to the Rams Eagles game a few weeks ago. It was like 35%, 40% Eagles fans there. LA Is still trying to embrace the Rams. You get an MVP, like Todd Gurley if he tops 20 touchdowns, I think you've got to play him this week, get the fans on board. Remember they're competing out here with the Lakers, Blake Griffin and the Clippers, the Dodgers. They have not been embraced by LA yet. This home game, I believe it's going be the first playoff home game in like 30 years, we don't know what the stadium divide is going to be. It could be 60-40. Eric you played here, you know that could be embarrassing. I believe if Todd Gurley plays, wins that MVP, I feel like it's really going to get the city behind this team.

- You know what gets the city behind the team, win it well.

- I was just going to say. I was going to say--

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

- Win the playoff. Look if they will play in the Cowboys in the playoffs, I would say, yeah you'd have a problem with a lot of Cowboy fans. But he'll probably play the Eagles, or possibly the Seahawks. Now the Seahawks got a lot of-- not Eagles, I'm sorry-- the Falcons or possibly the Seahawks. So the Seahawks have a lot of fans, but I really believe that playoff, LA, oh it's going to be a lot of LA, it's going be a lot of Rams there. Just like when they played the first preseason game, the Rams came back last year when it was 90,000 fans at a preseason game. And it was about 60,000 to 70,000 people that were Ram fans out there.

JASON MCINTYRE: You guys can speak to this. Do you want to rest your star, break up the momentum going into the playoffs? I got to play him for a half. I remember Dallas last year, they kind of rested their guys week 17, then they had the bye. They looked awful against the Packers. I got to play Gurley this week. Get them those touches, get them a couple of scores.

- Listen, I don't mind playing for a quarter or whatever. The thing about, if you're doing this for Gurley, you have to understand what are the other guys and what are the injuries that you're nursing. Because you're not going to put Gurley in there and say, hey go get them. But you're not going to get John Sullivan, you're going Andrew Whitworth, you're not going to get some of your other players. He can't leave him as a sacrificial lamb.

JASON WHITLOCK: Let me frame it a different way. MVP of the National Football League, when they put that on you, that lives with you forever. For a journalist that's like the Pulitzer Prize. A television personality, it's like winning an Emmy. And so, do the Rams not owe to Todd Gurley to go after this MVP award. That's something that will live with him for the rest of his life. It's been a quarterback award, which I think is a mistake. I think, you know, quarterbacks are great and they are the most important players in the league. But years like what Todd Gurley's had don't come around very often. This team won four games last year. They're about to flip the script and go 12 and 4 this year, if they finish it off here. I just wondered the Rams, McVay, they don't owe Todd Gurley the best opportunity to win the MVP?

- Most definitely. I mean, but he said it best. You've got to have the other horses out there also. Now if they play, if they play, most definitely Todd should play. I agree with that. Should he play the whole game? Probably not, because you're not playing for anything. But if they get out there I want him to play. I'm not opposing. As a player, you know well, as a player you want to play. You don't want to be staying on the sidelines like this. Usually--

JASON WHITLOCK: You want that MVP award for life.

- Yeah but, you're talking about you want the MVP award for life or do you want to have a world championship together. And what gives us the best chance to win a world championship. Because I believe that great football players understand the self sacrifice that it takes to achieve something unbelievable. And that's one of the reasons that, you know, very few teams get to have those championship moments is because it becomes about us not-- Joe Gibbs said it best, when I was playing for Joe Gibbs in the Washington Redskins-- he would say this all the time, lose yourself. This ain't about you. It's about us.

- About the team.

JASON MCINTYRE: Tom Brady's going to play, by the way, week 17.

JASON WHITLOCK: Very quickly, very quickly, Mark. You kind of hedged your bet. Is my guy--

- Todd Gurley.

JASON WHITLOCK: --the MVP of the league?

- No, Tom Brady is.