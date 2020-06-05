‘The clock is ticking, time is wasting’ for a potential return of baseball — Ken Rosenthal

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal provides the latest updates on the possible return of Major League Baseball in 2020. Rosenthal declares the idea of a July 4th return to baseball is dead, and with both the owners and players union digging their heels in, time is beginning to run out. Erik Karros and Frank Thomas then detail what they believe needs to happen for the sides to come to an agreement.

