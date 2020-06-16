Chris Broussard: ‘Adam Silver respects NBA players, he won’t force them to play’
The plan to restart the NBA at the end of July is underway, but Adam Silver has stated that players will not be in breach of their contract should they skip the season in Orlando. Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to give his take on Adam's stance, and what he would like to see the NBA do show support for social justice.
