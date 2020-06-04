Nick Wright: The Rockets will come back better post-pandemic
With the NBA gearing up to return on July 31st, Nick Wright and Chris Broussard talk the Houston Rockets' chances to succeed in the series. Broussard thinks they'll be worse off after the layoff, but Nick details why he thinks the break will ultimately be for their benefit.
