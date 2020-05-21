Video Details

Jay Glazer was reported to say that Taysom Hill is clearly "the guy", stating that once Drew Brees was out of New Orleans, it will be Hill who will lead the Saints in the Quarterback slot. Glazer drew comparisons to Baltimore Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson, stating Hill would be the bigger version of the two. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings, who tells them why he believes it's far too soon to start comparing Hill to Jackson.