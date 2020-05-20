Video Details

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Brian Westbrook to talk the Dallas Cowboys, and whether they believe a deal will be worked out with their quarterback Dak Prescott before the July 15th deadline. Dak reportedly asked for north of $45M for the 5th year of deal, and while Brian doesn't think this is unreasonable, hear why this leads Nick to believe Dak could be playing under a franchise tag by the start of the season.