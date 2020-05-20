Nick Wright isn’t convinced Dak & Cowboys will get a deal done by July 15th
- Brian Westbrook
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- NFC
- NFC East
- Nick Wright
-
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Brian Westbrook to talk the Dallas Cowboys, and whether they believe a deal will be worked out with their quarterback Dak Prescott before the July 15th deadline. Dak reportedly asked for north of $45M for the 5th year of deal, and while Brian doesn't think this is unreasonable, hear why this leads Nick to believe Dak could be playing under a franchise tag by the start of the season.
