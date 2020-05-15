Nick Wright: It’s an ‘abomination’ to leave Patrick Mahomes off top 101 NFL players of the decade

Video Details

Nick Wright can't believe Pro Football Focus, who could not seem to find a spot in their top 101 NFL players of the decade for Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes. Nick explains to Kevin Wildes and Eric Mangini why this list is an indefensible abomination, and shares his own corrected list, including his Kansas City Chiefs' QB Mahomes.

More Videos »