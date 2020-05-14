The Kansas City Chiefs are perfectly set up to be the next post-Patriots dynasty
With Tom Brady out of New England, many NFL coaches believe that the Kansas City Chiefs will be the next post-Patriots dynasty. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings why he believes if there was going to be a team to do it, it would be the Chiefs, but creating a dynasty is a difficult thing to do.
