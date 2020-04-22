Nick Wright is excited for a Brady & Gronk reunion, but isn’t sure Bucs are now Super Bowl contenders
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Brian Westbrook to share their thoughts on Rob Gronkowski's return to the NFL, reuniting with former New England Patriot teammate Tom Brady in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers. Nick is definitely excited by this news, but still isn't sure the Bucs are surefire Super Bowl contenders, even with the addition of Gronk.
