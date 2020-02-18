Chris Broussard: Kawhi Leonard’s resume is great, but he is not the GOAT
Video Details
Chris Broussard talks Los Angeles Clippers all-star Kawhi Leonard, who is building a strong resume with 2 championships and 2 finals MVP titles. Chris tells Doug Gottlieb why he believes Kawhi can be considered one of the all time greats, but it's too soon to put him in the conversation as the greatest of all time.
