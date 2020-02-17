Chris Broussard: ‘Best All-Star Game I’ve seen in years’ — New rules, format a huge success

Video Details

Chris Broussard and Doug Gottlieb discuss the success of the new NBA All-Star game rules honoring Kobe Bryant. Hear why they think Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James's teams competed harder than other All-Star teams have in the past.

