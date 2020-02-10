Nick Wright suggests 76ers trade Ben Simmons and build their team around Joel Embiid
Video Details
Nick Wright is joined by Howard Beck to talk the struggling Philadelphia 76ers. With a disappointing record and tension between their star players, Nick Wright believes the solution is to trade Ben Simmons, and build the 76ers around Joel Embiid, potentially one of the toughest guys in the league.
