Nick Wright: LeBron & Lakers must feel unspeakable pressure to win title with Kobe Bryant’s passing
Video Details
- Doug Gottlieb
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- Los Angeles Kings
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NHL
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright is joined by Doug Gottlieb to talk LeBron James' response to losing Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. After writing a touching message to the Laker great, LeBron vowed to carry on his legacy, stating 'I got us'. Nick believes that the loss of Kobe puts an insane amount of pressure on the LeBron and the Lakers to carry on Kobe's legacy, and win a title this year.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.