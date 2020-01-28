Video Details

Nick Wright is joined by Doug Gottlieb to talk LeBron James' response to losing Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. After writing a touching message to the Laker great, LeBron vowed to carry on his legacy, stating 'I got us'. Nick believes that the loss of Kobe puts an insane amount of pressure on the LeBron and the Lakers to carry on Kobe's legacy, and win a title this year.